Galax Police find one dead after responding to shooting report

Galax Police, responding to a report of a shooting, found one person dead Monday morning.

The report at a home on Partridge Street was called in about 6:30 a.m. The name of the victim has not been released.

Galax Police Chief, DeWitt Cooper said what he can confirm is the victim is a female between the ages of 18 and 21.

Two people are being questioned; police haven't released information about their relationship to the victim or the possible circumstances of the incident.

Heather Harriman, who lives up the street from the house in question saw one man walking up the road and get put into a police car early Monday morning. She said this is a rare occurrence in the neighborhood.

"When we moved up here, it was actually like moving to the country because we haven't seen any kind of conflict, cops anything like that until this morning", Harriman said.

Police and a medical examiner are investigating.

