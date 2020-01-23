Dog stranded in creek rescued, returned to owners

A dog rescued from a creek is okay and back home with its owners.

Tuesday, Galax Police were called to a report of a dog that had fallen through the ice in Chestnut Creek on Creekview Drive, near the Galax-Carroll line. Animal Control Officers Terry Woods from Carroll County and Bernie Rector from Galax responded along with Carroll County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Helton and Galax Police Sgt. Chris Hines.

Hines got his personal kayak and used it to help rescue the dog. which was treated at the Galax Veterinary Clinic and released to its owners.

