Galax has more COVID-19 cases per capita than Roanoke

Even though the town of Galax only has about 6,000 people, the town has already seen 56 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

By comparison, Roanoke City has 108 cases out of a population of nearly 100,000.

Why such a high count for such a small town?

Officials with the Mount Rogers Health District confirm Galax, Carroll County and even Grayson County are seeing an increased number of cases.

While they are doing more testing, they also say several large families have contracted the virus.

Karen Shelton, MD is director of the health district. "Many of the people in these families work in different businesses and industries, and that has had an effect on that as well. So we have been working very hard with these multiple factors to try to decrease the spread of disease within this community."

Even though the district is largely rural, Shelton says not enough people in Galax wear face masks or practice social distancing. She encourages everyone to take those things into consideration as Virginia moves to reopen.

