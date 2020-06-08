Galax man wins $675,982 in Virginia Lottery game

A Galax man has chosen the cash winning option after scratching a $1 million winning ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

Brad Lundy scratched a $31,000,000 Payout ticket he bought at Kangaroo Express on Stuart Drive in Galax.

“I was speechless,” he said. “I didn’t think it was real!”

VA Lottery said he had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $675,982 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The $31,000,000 Payout game offers a total of $31 million in prize money ranging from $10 up to $1 million. Three more $1 million prizes are still unclaimed in this game.

The chances of winning the top prize in this game, according to lottery officials, are 1 in 1,101,600. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 3.52.

Lundy told Lottery officials he hopes to buy a house with his winnings.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million each day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. It operates on revenue from the sale of lottery products, and generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019.

