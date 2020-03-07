Galax to host first drug symposium Saturday

People in Galax have a chance to learn more about drug addictions and recovery at the city's first symposium Saturday night.

It'll be a chance to hear from people who have kicked addictions, and to hear from those who are fighting the drug epidemic each day.

“I think that education is key,” said organizer Kisha Johnson. “The more that we talk about it and the more that we educate ourselves then the better we get and the more that we are able to reach more people and help them get out of the pit of addiction.”

The event is happening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rex Theater downtown.

Organizers hope to host this quarterly.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.