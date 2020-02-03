Game Quest, Inc. to close its doors after 25 years

After nearly 25 years in business, a gaming store in Radford has announced it is closing its doors.

Game Quest, Inc. has long been a place for folks around the community to buy comic books and games, but it was also a place to socialize.

People from around the New River Valley would come here to play games against each other and build relationships to last a lifetime.

Owner Robert Roy is sad to have to make this announcement, but with his slew of health issues and much of gaming moving online, he figured now is the best time to close. Roy said people want to buy their games online, but want a place to play in person, yet they don’t want to pay to play.

“I always look at the current situation with the industry and think that sometimes you gotta look at the wall,” Roy said. “It’s better to get out ahead of things than to try to hold out and hope things get better.”

Roy said he has no final closing date at this time. He’s waiting for everything to sell out and someone to buy the building from him since the building is paid off.

He plans on selling collectible card games online and moving more of his business online.

