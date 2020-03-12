Garlic company expanding production, research in Blacksburg

A food company known for its production of organic black garlic is expanding its business in Blacksburg.

Obis One LLC came to the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center in 2016. Since then, the company, which specializes in this type of aged-garlic product, has seen its customer base grow coast to coast, according to a press release.

To keep up with demand, Obis One plans to expand its production, and research and development in Blacksburg by 90 percent.

“This might seem to be a risky time to expand because garlic markets are at an all-time high due to present world health concerns, but that’s exactly why we’re marching forward,” Founder and CEO Patrick Lloyd said. “At Obis One we have an obligation to all people to get our healthy products in their hands, especially now.”

Obis One is a family-owned business that has developed more than 17 different black garlic products and has control over every step of the growing, aging, packaging and distribution process.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.