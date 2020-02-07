Garth Newel Music Center to present Living Room Music

The Garth Newel Piano Quartet is trying something a little different.

“It’s not a piano quartet. It’s just a percussion quartet,” explained Jeannette Fang, the pianist in Garth Newel's piano quartet.

The music is called “Living Room Music.”

“None of us are playing our traditional instruments," Fang said. "And it was birthed from the idea that you could play with anything you could find in your living room, hence the title.”

They’re not just banging away. It was actually written by composer John Cage in 1940, but there is some freedom for the musicians.

“It’s a lot of fun because you can kind of experiment with a lot of different sounds," said Fang. "Like," she said, banging a fork on a pot. "Versus," as she taps a cup.

It’s their premiere piece for the pub concert series at the music center, meant to demystify the concerts and bring in new listeners.

“And you will see that there’s no stage," said Fang. "Everybody is all around us so they’re all included in the performance.”

They will put on some unusual performances that they hope will make everyone feel welcome.

“I mean, music is for everyone. There’s nothing that says you can’t just go to a concert and enjoy it," Fang said. "Right?”

The concert is Saturday. Admission is free.

