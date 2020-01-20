Gas leak at Exxon next door closes Scratch Biscuit in Grandin Village

A leak in the gas holding tank underneath the Exxon next door has closed Scratch Biscuit in Grandin Village until further notice.

A gasoline smell was first noticed Saturday in Scratch before it eventually got to a level where employees felt to call the Roanoke City Fire Department Sunday morning.

According to the Grandin Village Facebook page, fire officials asked the business to close early Sunday for brunch as they performed their investigation and determined the smell was from a leak in the gas holding tank underneath the Exxon.

The gas tank was emptied Sunday night and most likely will have to be dug up, according to Nathan from Scratch Biscuit (1820 Memorial Ave SW). They remained closed Monday and said they will do so until receiving the assurance that the area is 100% safe.

