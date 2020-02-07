General Assembly committee advances assault weapons ban

Gun control measures continue to advance in the House of Delegates, despite vocal opposition.

Cropped Photo: Cory Doctorow / CC BY-SA 2.0

On Friday, legislation banning the sale of assault weapons and the possession of high capacity magazines cleared a House committee.

And the vote sparked loud protests that led police to clear the meeting room.

The Governor included eight gun proposals among his priorities, and seven of them, including universal background checks, have been on a fast track in the House and Senate.

The ban on the sale of assault weapons, and the possession of high capacity magazines has been moving more slowly, but on Friday the House Public Safety Committee gave its approval.

Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria is the sponsor.

"The purpose of this bill is to limit the incidence of mass murder," Levine said during the hearing.

The legislation that Levine explained would ban the sale of military-style assault weapons, and prohibit the possession of silencers and magazines that hold more than 12 rounds.

Brian Moran is Virginia's Secretary of Public Safety:

"Assault weapons are not protected by the Second Amendment, because they are weapons of war. And that is again the courts' words, not mine," Moran said. "They're not protected by the Second Amendment, just like machine guns."

Virginians who own assault weapons today will be able to keep them, but opponents of the legislation say it will affect millions of people with commonly-owned firearms and accessories

"This bill does not make anybody safer," said D.J. Spiker a representative of the National Rifle Association. "This bill will not make Virginians safer. What this bill does is make Virginians, law-abiding Virginians felons overnight. We strongly oppose this bill."

Despite objections, the Public Safety Committee approved the measure, voting along party lines.

And when gun rights advocates protested the vote, Capitol Police cleared the meeting room.

The legislation will head to the full House of Delegates for a vote early next week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.