General Assembly expected to be met with "Reopen Virginia" protesters

The General Assembly will reconvene Wednesday. Waiting to meet them could be a large crowd of protesters who want the governor to reopen Virginia.

It won't be the first "Reopen Virginia" rally in the capital. Friday, April 17, a small group gathered in Capitol Square to protest the governor's stay at home order.

During Monday's press conference, Governor Ralph Northam admonished these people, not for acting on their first amendment rights but for their lack of proper safety precautions.

"These people that are out protesting, that are not following the guidelines of social distancing and not wearing facial protection, are literally putting themselves at risk, they're putting all of us at risk, and they're putting our health care providers at risk," Northam said.

However, a similar scene is still expected to unfold Wednesday, only this time organizers say they're planning on maintaining their social distancing.

"We're organizing a drive-in rally to express the fact that it's time for us to reopen the economy," David Britt, the protest's organizer, said.

Non-essential business are shut down until at least May 15. The stay at home order is in effect until June 10. But many say that both of these dates are too far away and Britt said the state is ready now.

"Virginians have learned now how to minimize exposure as far as this disease goes," he said.

He claimed that while public officials are concerned about COVID-19, he's concerned about the lockdown's snowball effect on people's lives and businesses.

"Once a small business fails and they have to declare bankruptcy, we're going to have a long-term unemployment situation," Britt said.

Which he added could lead to an increase in domestic violence, mental health issues, substance use and homelessness.

"All of those things have a greater impact, I would say, upon a larger population than COVID-19," Britt said.

On Wednesday, protesters plan to drive around Capitol Square and the Science Museum where Virginia delegates and senators will be holding separate assemblies.

Britt hopes their message will be heard loud and clear.

"It's all about getting businesses going again so that we can save them," Britt said. "You know the idea of going to June 10 without anyone being able to patronize businesses is a disastrous prospect."

However, Northam said it's no more disastrous than reopening the state too early.

"I really don't need people protesting to encourage me to open up our economy any sooner than we can do so safely and responsibly," Northam said.

He also warned a demonstration won't change his mind and reminded Virginians that everyone is on the same team combating this pandemic.

"Virginia came into this COVID-19 as probably the strongest state, the strongest commonwealth, in this country of ours and when we leave COVID-19, we're going to be the strongest Commonwealth as well," he said.

Wednesday's Reopen Virginia Rally is from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

