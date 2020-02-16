General Assembly money committees release budget proposals

In Richmond, the General Assembly money committees released their budget proposals Sunday afternoon.

Both plans include more money for the state's rainy day fund, and pay raises for state employees and public school teachers.

Lawmakers said adding to the state's reserve is important to maintaining Virginia's AAA bond rating.

And both budgets devote more to teacher pay raises than the three percent Governor Northam proposed.

"Every year that we fail to provide additional compensation to our teachers is another year that is lost toward addressing the current teacher shortage," said Delores McQuinn (D-Richmond), including the threat and increasing risk of losing teachers to other professions."

The president of the Virginia Education Association is encouraging lawmakers to do more.

"The last two state budgets have increased spending on schools, but they have not yet erased the cut in funding from the Recession," Jim Livingston said in news release Sunday afternoon. "State spending on schools is down 8 percent, adjusting for inflation, since the Recession."

"We are beginning to see the tide turning in favor of our schools. But we still have a long way to go."

Each chamber will approve its version of the budget, and then a conference committee will get to work resolving their differences.