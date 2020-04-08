General Assembly veto session to move from State Capitol

Later this month, state lawmakers will return to Richmond for the one-day veto session, but they won't return to the State Capitol.

Concerns about the possible transmission of COVID-19 have led leaders of the House and Senate to look for alternate locations with more space.

The Virginia Senate has settled on a meeting and exhibit space at the Science Museum of Virginia.

The House of Delegates is still developing its plans for the reconvened session.

