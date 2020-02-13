George Washington Train Show is in Clifton Forge Saturday

You can buy your very own train in Clifton Forge ... Or at least a model train, as well as a lot of other train related items at the annual George Washington Model Train Show.

It’s a fundraiser for the Chesapeake and Ohio Historical Society.

“There will be many model railroad things, and it should be a real fun time there," said Tom Dixon of the C&O Historical Society. "But also, for your admission there, you will get a stamp on your hand which will allow you to enter our heritage center down the street here in Clifton Forge, where you can see and go through several pieces of historical equipment.”

The show is Saturday and Sunday at the Clifton Forge Armory.

