George Washington and Jefferson National Forests close trail systems

The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests are shutting down Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) trail systems.

The temporary closures apply to the following OHV areas:

The Glen wood-Pedlar Ranger District - Sout Pedlar ATV Trail System

Lee Ranger District- Peters Mill Run/ Taskers Gap OHV System

According to a press release, these steps are being taken to reduce the impact on emergency responders and limit the spread of COVID-19 since the use of the trails strains emergency resources like search and rescue crews.

For updates, you can visit the George Washinton and Jefferson National Forests website here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.