George Washington and Jefferson National Forests to begin reopening recreation areas

George Washington and Jefferson National Forests will be reopening some recreation sites beginning May 22.

Areas are being considered for reopening on a case-by-case basis, and other closures or modifications may occur if needed.

Below is the planned schedule for reopening of recreation sites:

- May 22: All trailheads providing access to the Appalachian National Scenic Trail will reopen, except for Dragon’s Tooth and Spy Rock trailheads.

- May 23: All shooting ranges will reopen. Crabtree Falls, Cascades, Pandapas Pond and Roaring Run day use areas will reopen.

- May 26: South Pedlar ATV Trail System will reopen.

- May 28: Additional recreation sites will reopen, including Peters Mills Run/Taskers Gap ATV/OHV Trail System

Campgrounds and most facilities within will remain closed for now, as well as restrooms.

“We know the importance of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests to communities and we want people to use and enjoy the forests again,” says Job Timm, George Washington and Jefferson Forests Supervisor. “We are working on phased plans to reopen sites and facilities, but protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority. And while we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to beloved recreation areas, please respect site closures and continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe.”

Visitors are responsible for their own PPE and must be able to pack out what they pack in as trash service may be unavailable.

Flooding and rainfall impacts may delay openings in some areas.

