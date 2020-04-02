George Washington and Jefferson National Forests to close all day-use areas

George Washington and Jefferson National Forests officials are extending temporary shutdowns to include additional day-use areas such as picnic sites, interpretive sites, shooting ranges and swimming sites.

The shutdowns include:

• All developed campgrounds and cabins

• All public restrooms

• All visitor centers

• All trail shelters

• South Pedlar ATV Trail System

• Peters Mill Run/Taskers Gap Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System

• Cascades Day Use Area

• Crabtree Falls Day Use Area

• Blacksburg Shooting Range

• Wythe Shooting Range

Trailhead facilities and access points to the Appalachian National Scenic Trail will also remain temporarily shut down.

