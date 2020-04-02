George Washington and Jefferson National Forests to close all day-use areas

Updated: Thu 8:52 PM, Apr 02, 2020

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) -- George Washington and Jefferson National Forests officials are extending temporary shutdowns to include additional day-use areas such as picnic sites, interpretive sites, shooting ranges and swimming sites.

The shutdowns include:

• All developed campgrounds and cabins
• All public restrooms
• All visitor centers
• All trail shelters
• South Pedlar ATV Trail System
• Peters Mill Run/Taskers Gap Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System
• Cascades Day Use Area
• Crabtree Falls Day Use Area
• Blacksburg Shooting Range
• Wythe Shooting Range

Trailhead facilities and access points to the Appalachian National Scenic Trail will also remain temporarily shut down.

