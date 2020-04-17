Get your movie popcorn to-go during COVID-19

If you miss going to the movie theater, you can still get the experience of enjoying popcorn on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Radford Theatre has been letting people get popcorn to-go every Friday night during COVID-19.

All you need to do is pull up to the curb and place your order for your favorite popped snack, drinks or candy.

Owner Shad Scarrette this is all in an effort to keep business somewhat open so people can still get a taste of their favorite treats.

“Even if they can’t be sitting in to get the theatrical experience from the screen, then at least they can take a part of it with them and then once we open up it’s just going to be great,” Scarrette said.

Popcorn to-go is doing even better than Scarrette thought it would do. He said he’s glad to serve the community.

You can get popcorn to-go from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Radford Theatre on Fridays, and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scarrette Plaza Cinema in Fairlawn on Saturdays.

