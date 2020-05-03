Gil Schwartz, aka humorist Stanley Bing, has died at 68

Gil Schwartz, the longtime CBS communications executive who wrote humorous novels and columns under the pen name Stanley Bing, has died. He was 68.

CBS representatives say Sunday that Schwartz died Saturday at his home in Santa Monica, California. His death was unexpected but due to natural causes. Schwartz had a distinguished nearly 40-year career in corporate America with CBS, Viacom and Westinghouse Broadcasting before retiring in 2018. But unlike most of his peers, Schwartz had a once-secret and then public side career as a lauded humorist and writer who satirized the business world.