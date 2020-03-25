Giles County launches Senior Check program

Giles County has launched a Senior Check program to help some of the most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Giles Senior Check Programlaunched Wednesday. It is a network of local service providers and county, town and school personnel.

The program will help with things like food security, medication availability, transportation to medical appointments, and other services.

The County is asking people to submit names for seniors in the area. “You do not need to be a family member, neighbor, or act in any official caretaking capacity,” a press release said.

The information will allow Senior Check to make phone calls with these seniors, conduct welfare checks and deliver services when needed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

