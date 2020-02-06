Giles County Sheriff's Office makes arrests in drug sweep

The Giles County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people Tuesday as part of a drug operation in the Narrows and Pearisburg areas.

The department isn't releasing names or the specific number of people arrested, but says the investigation led to three methamphetamine charges, one heroin charge, three marijuana charges and two drug paraphernalia charges. Two fugitives were also arrested, 18 traffic summonses were served and one vehicle was impounded.

The Pearisburg Police Department, Narrows Police Department and a Department of Corrections K-9 group assisted in the operaton.

