Giles County supports local businesses through new gift card program

Giles County is offering new ways to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giles County has launched a new centralized gift card purchasing program to give customers the ability to choose which businesses they would like to support. Pembroke, Pearisburg, Narrows, Rich Creek and Glen Lyn are also participating.

Customers can purchase a number of $20 cards and those cards will then receive an additional 50 percent value.

This means people who buy one $20 card will be able to redeem $30 at local establishments.

The small businesses will receive a direct cash influx for the full value that will be subsidized by the local governing bodies helping owners in Giles County stabilize their cash flow, according to a press release.

