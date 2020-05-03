Glasgow volunteer firefighters in area for water training free victim trapped under minivan nearby Saturday

A victim was rescued Saturday from a minivan that overturned in the area of River Rd and Glasgow Hwy and flown from the scene for treatment to injuries.

The Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department was performing SwiftWater training when they received a report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Boat crews there for training were able to transport firefighters to the scene within minutes to confirm a minivan had overturned with a person entrapped, according to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Facebook page.

Having no other means to remove the minivan as the on-site crew was awaiting the arrival of other reinforcements, the team stabilized the vehicle by hand and freed the person who was partially underneath the vehicle. They were then flown from the scene for treatment to injuries.

Crews on-site proceeded to clear the scene and resume their training.

"Sometimes in our business things get very complicated and time can make a difference in the outcome. So the ability to work as a team, Improvise, Adapt and Overcome these obstacles are key..." said the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Chief.

