Gleaning for the World distributes 45,000 lbs of potatoes to community

A local relief organization is dishing out potatoes to serve the community.

Gleaning for the World (GFTW) distributed more than 45,000 pounds of potatoes Tuesday.

The spuds will be distributed to local families through various organizations from Danville to Amherst County.

The potatoes were purchased by GFTW at a discounted price. “Food-insecurity is a real problem and right now because of COVID, more people are laid off, people don’t have the funds to be able to purchase groceries," explained communications director Teresa Davis. "Potatoes make a good hearty meal, they can fill you up and they also have a long shelf life so these are going to be able to bless a lot of people."

