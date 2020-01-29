GoBV looks to Buena VIsta's revitalization

“Our objective from Day One has been to take some dormant buildings and energize them,” GoBV Project Manager Jamie Goodin explained.

It's work that has not always been obvious in the past two years, but has been ongoing nonetheless.

“There’s been a lot of great work," Goodin said. "Roofs have been updated and replaced. Apartments have been totally renovated and leased. There is one building, that is a beautiful building, unfortunately we’ve had a number of folks look in it, to figure out how we can practically save it, and it is at this point beyond saving, unfortunately.”

The plan there is to tear it down before it falls down.

But the next step comes at the very center of town. At a meeting Feb. 8, GoBV will reveal a plan for bringing the library into one of their buildings across the street.

“We have an initial design," Goodin said. "We’re going to share that with folks and solicit their feedback. At the end of the day, this is BV’s library, and we want to make sure that BV and its citizens and the library system and everyone is as engaged as possible.”

Because they're looking to get the green light from citizens to have a very visible example of their hopes for the city.

“The BV library is a special library within the system, and it is really a hallmark of what the downtown experiences are so fare in BV, and we want to do anything we can to enhance that,” Goodin said.

