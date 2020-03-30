God's Pit Crew responding to Arkansas tornado, continues to assist during pandemic

On March 28, a destructive tornado swept through Jonesboro, Arkansas, injuring several people and causing widespread damage.

God’s Pit Crew immediately reached out to help. Board member Mike Newcomb, along with volunteers from his church in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area loaded a disaster response unit Sunday and headed out to Jonesboro with supplies and Blessing Buckets.

God’s Pit Crew continues to respond locally and around the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. So far, they have sent out 12 tractor trailers full of relief supplies to 14 different locations. Most have been delivered within Virginia, but many others have been sent to Alabama, West Virginia and Georgia.

The supplies will help GPC’s long-term partners, agencies and churches to distribute essential items to people who may be in need during the outbreak.

GPC says they are also working to have 100,000 meals assembled, packaged and ready to give out if and when they are needed. The meals will be prepared the week of April 5 and anyone who is interested in making a contribution can visit GPC’s website or Facebook page. It costs 30 cents to sponsor one meal.

