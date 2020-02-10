God's Pit Crew delivers 600 blessing buckets to Richlands, town begins cleaning up

“You can see right there, the water, that’s in the kitchen," said one Richlands resident as she thumbed through pictures from the weekend.

In the town of 4,300, there's water in many kitchens, and water is still pounding the ground. The Clinch River has not played nice to the town.

"You know I didn’t think it was going to be as bad as it was, just my own thoughts, but then it came up really fast," said Paul Crawford, the mayor of Richlands.

Within just a few hours the flooding created a need. After a few more hours, the need began to get filled. Dozens of ministries dropped off everything from dog food to diapers at the Richlands police department.

”We were able to come up today and bring a semi load of blessing buckets, which sounded like a great need," said Randy Johnson, the director of God's Pit Crew out of Danville.

It’s about a three and a half-hour drive from Danville to Richlands, but Randy Johnson and his crew didn’t bat an eye. But the donations were already plenty, and still are.

”It’s like the five loaves and fishes, always there for people that need it!" said Crawford.

John Toney and his family are extremely appreciative of the donations.

“You could see it bubbling and go back down to 4 inches deep in less than 30 minutes. It puts flash flood in a new perspective," said Toney.

Toney has lived on East st street for about 7 years. Before that, he lived on the coast of North Carolina, where hurricanes and flooding are plentiful.

“I did not assume that I would see that here in this area, but I have," said Toney.

Besides cleaning, and getting what he needs to sustain himself and his boys at the police station, Toney says there’s not much else that can be done. But that doesn’t mean seeing his photo albums and Christmas ornaments destroyed, isn't hard.

“And we just made a decision that we’re not gonna sit there and filter through it, just grab a bag and put it in. Maybe we’ll miss it five years down the road. Maybe at Christmas time we’ll remember we’ve got to go buy another one. You know, start over," said Toney.

For anyone still in need, the Richlands police department will have supplies,

and volunteers to hand them out, throughout the next week from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

