God's Pit Crew packs 500 boxes and 500 backpack for the homeless and students in Roanoke

As the world seems to have slowed down, volunteers at God's Pit Crew in Danville haven't missed a beat.

"We've shipped 40 semis worth of product in the last for weeks to nine different state and many locations in Virginia." said Randy Johnson, founder of God's Pit Crew.

On top of providing food for local school systems and food drives,

God's Pit Crew has still been completing their mission, providing disaster relief.

That's been a challenge, with a limited number of available volunteers.

"It has been very difficult because he have had to work with a limited amount of people, normally we'd have a warehouse full of volunteers but we are not able to do that, so we've had to find was to be innovative and make it work." said Johnson.

On Tuesday, NASCAR Driver Jeb Burton and his team were a part of the process.

"Us racers are trying to find ways to do good the community." said Burton.

Packing 500 boxes with food and groceries, and 500 backpacks with learning and hygiene materials for the homeless and students in need in Roanoke. Burton knows this work goes a long way.

"The things that we are putting in these boxes are a lot of different meals and can feed someone for days." said Burton.

Even though the wear house hasn't seen it's usual number of volunteers, the community's support hasn't changed.

"Without those contributions and gifts and help from all the people around we would not be able to do it." said Johnson.

