Golden Corral staff in Roanoke hand out free cotton candy, as Easter Egg Hunts are canceled

Easter weekend is looking a little different than past years. With the coronavirus outbreak, many Easter Egg Hunts have been canceled. So Golden Corral in Roanoke decided to bring cheer another way - by having the Easter Bunny and other staff members hand out free Cotton Candy! The Cotton cCndy was a way to lift people's spirits and keep the holiday alive.

"Everyone's kind of going through a tough time right now, so we just want to give back to the community. I know a lot of Easter Egg Hunts were canceled, so we just want to do something special for the kids. They didn't do anything wrong, so we just want to help them out," Matt Sharkey, General Manager of Golden Corral in Roanoke, said.

Staff was out from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday handing out this special treat.