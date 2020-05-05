Gold's Gym owner wants to reopen, appeals lower court ruling to VA Supreme Court

Attorneys for the owner of Gold's Gym facilities throughout Virginia have filed a petition with the Virginia Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling that indicated gyms are not essential and should stay closed during the governor's business restrictions. during the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition by lawyers for Merrill C. “Sandy” Hall appeals Culpeper Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell’s ruling in Hall v. Northam, a lawsuit challenging Governor Ralph S. Northam’s authority to impose criminal penalties on businesses and individuals.

Gyms are among the businesses deemed "non-essential" to be open during the pandemic.

“With the Governor’s announcement yesterday extending Executive Order 53 for an additional week, Virginia’s businesses will have been closed for over 50 days, provided he actually abides by this latest expiration date,” said attorney and Republican state Senator Bill Stanley.

May 15 is when the commonwealth's Phase One is expected to go into effect, with many businesses that were closed allowed to reopen as long as they maintain social distancing and cleanliness measures.

Stanley continues, "But in announcing this second extension and third modification of the Order, the Governor once again used qualifiers like ‘maybe’ and ‘hopefully,’ continuing the indecisiveness that has characterized his orders and left businesses like Mr. Hall’s on the brink of ruin."

Read the appeal on the pdf document attached to this story.

“The trial court’s ruling would effectively grant the Governor unfettered and unlimited powers, something the Constitution, the Code, and Supreme Court precedent expressly prohibit,” said attorney and Republican state Senator Ryan McDougle. “Considering the ongoing negative and permanent implications to Mr. Hall, we are hopeful the Court will act expeditiously.”

The appeal comes as Gold's Gym nationally filed for bankruptcy because of financial stress based on coronavirus shutdowns.

