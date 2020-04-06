Goodwill Donation Centers collecting PPE

Goodwill Donation Centers across our region are collecting Personal Protective Equipment for Carilion. Goodwill is also working to determine if other hospital systems in our area are in need of their help.

The non-profit has put in place a no-contact donation process. You can take PPE like latex-free gloves, procedural masks, gowns, and hand sanitizer, among other items.

"This is much needed throughout our communities, as well as the nation, and so, it just seemed like a really positive thing to do, as well as an easy thing to do for the public. They're already donating to us, our donations centers are open, and so why not put them to good use," Kelly Sandridge, Vice President of Brand Strategy and External Affairs for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, said.

Carilion Clinic is seeking the following PPE:

-Latex-free gloves

-Procedural masks

-Surgical masks

-Surgical masks with shield

-Nasal swabs for medical use

-N95 respirators and N95 filters

-Other respirators (P100s, PAPRs, and PAPR supplies/parts)

-Face shields

-Splash shields

-Gowns

-Hand sanitizer, greater than 60% alcohol

-Hand soap

-Shoe covers, disposable

-Disinfecting wipes

