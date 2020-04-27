Goodwill offers virtual services during pandemic

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is running online services during the pandemic These services include more than 20 free, live online life enhancement classes and each class is around 40 minutes long. Goodwill is also offering over 40 on-demand classes to the public and free personal career coaching services.

For those who do not have the resources to access virtual classes, Goodwill has provided info about low-cost internet and has a virtual coach available who can call them over the phone.

"We feel even more important right now, so it was important for the organization to find a way that we could continue to provide services to the community even with the social distancing in place," Stephanie Hoer, Senior Director of Program Services for Goodwill, said.

Hoer says they have decided they will continue these online services even after things get back to normal.

