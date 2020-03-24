Goodwill stores closing, some donation centers to stay open

Goodwill will join a growing list of businesses closing temporarily in response to the coronavirus.

Effective Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m., Goodwill stores will be closed. However, certain donation centers will remain open to allow Goodwill to continue offering virtual services.

“Goodwill wants the community to know, we are here to help during this crisis,” states Kelly Sandridge, Vice President Brand Strategy & External Affairs. “We have worked hard over the past week to get Virtual Services online so the public can have access to both live classes and online training assistance. We are still enrolling in training programs for Information Technology and Healthcare, which can also proceed virtually. There is also an online Job Board of area employers who we have found that are hiring during this crisis. By continuing to donate, and shopping online, you are supporting Goodwills ability to continue to provide these services.”

The following donation centers will close: Altavista, Bassett, Bedford, Chatham, Farmville, Pearisburg and Verona. These locations will have EDGAR bins to collect small and non-breakable items.

Donations will be accepted at open centers Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 - 5 p.m. Attended donation centers not located at stores will accept donations Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. but will be closed Sundays.

Online shopping is available at https://www.shopgoodwill.com/roanoke.

For more information on virtual services, click here. For a list of donation centers, click here.

