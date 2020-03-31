Goodwill donation centers to collect PPE for Carilion Clinic

Goodwill Donation Centers in some of our hometown areas will begin collecting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Carilion Clinic.

Beginning Tuesday, March 31, all stores within Carilion’s service area will be collection points. Goodwill is working to set up similar arrangements with other hospitals throughout its 35 county, 14 city service area, according to a release from the organization.

“We know people want to help in any way they can right now,” states Kelly Sandridge, vice president of brand strategy and external affairs for Goodwill. “We reached out to Carilion to see if we could be of service to them, by offering our Donation Centers as a location for PPE donations, and they were grateful for this resource.”

Goodwill Donation Centers at stores are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. You can donate PPE to the following locations:

-Roanoke: Hollins, Cave Spring and Hunting Hills stores

-Salem: Lakeside and West Salem stores

-Vinton store

-Botetourt: Daleville store

-Franklin County: Rocky Mount and Westlake stores

-Lexington store

-Giles: Pearisburg store

-Montgomery County: Christiansburg and Blacksburg stores

Goodwill has instituted a no-contact donation process, making it safer for everyone involved.

Carilion Clinic is currently seeking the following PPE:

-Latex-free gloves

-Procedural masks

-Surgical masks

-Surgical masks with shield

-Gowns

-Nasal swabs for medical use

-N95 respirators and N95 filters

-Other respirators (P100’s, PAPR’s and PAPR supplies/parts)

-Disposable shoe covers

-Face shields

-Splash shields

-Hand soap

-Hand sanitizer, with more than 60 percent alcohol

-Disinfecting wipes

Visit Goodwill's website for more information.

