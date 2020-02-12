Google Nest helps save Roanoke County home from fire

Smoke alarms can save lives, and one Roanoke County family has reason to thank those alarms Wednesday.

Crews from Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire just after 10 a.m. on Sullivan Lane, in the Read Mountain area, after receiving a call from the homeowners, who were getting notifications about smoke in their house.

The notifications came straight to their phone from their Google Nest smoke alarms. The caller was not at home at the time, but the family dog was inside.

When crews arrived, they heard the alarm and found light smoke inside the house. It was determined the dog jumped up and accidentally turned on the gas stove, which caused a nearby butcher block knife holder to catch fire.

Thanks to the quick notification received by the owners, the dog was found safe and there was very little damage inside the home; the owners will not be displaced.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue wants to remind people that working smoke alarms do save lives.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.