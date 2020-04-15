Gov. Northam calling for additional volunteers to aid in COVID-19 response

Governor Ralph Northam is calling for additional volunteers to aid in the response against COVID-19.

The state, along with the VDH’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is looking to recruit medical and non-medical volunteers, especially students who may be enrolled in health and medical degree programs. They are also reaching out to people who have recently filed for unemployment and have relevant experience.

The administration says it is coordinating with hospitals, health systems and professional associations to help recruit their community members. It is estimated up to 30,000 volunteers may be needed during the expected surge in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

“As a doctor and a veteran, I know how vital it is to have the necessary personnel on the front lines,” said Governor Northam. “The success of our COVID-19 crisis response depends on our ability to mobilize a dedicated healthcare workforce, and we are counting on Virginians to lend a hand and help us battle this virus. This is an opportunity to do good for our Commonwealth and save lives.”

The MRC is a group of volunteers ready to support the community in the event of a public health emergency. It is made up of medical and public health professionals, along with community members. Approximately 14,700 people have signed up with the MRC, nearly a third of which joined in recent weeks, according to the governor’s office. About half to those people have professional medical experience, but training is available for anyone who wants to learn more.

“Whether you have a background in health care or just want to serve your community, Virginia needs you,” said Chief Workforce Advisor Dr. Megan Healy. “All Virginians are welcome in the fight against COVID-19, and we will need a wide range of talents to enhance the Commonwealth’s medical surge capacity during this time of crisis.”

The governor’s office says nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students are particularly encouraged to apply. Non-medical volunteer positions that are needed include logistics, communication, coordination, technology and other support.

“Tens of thousands of caring and committed healthcare professionals are working on the frontlines in Virginia hospitals to help patients who have contracted serious cases of COVID-19,” said Sean T. Connaughton, President and CEO of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. “At a time when the healthcare delivery system is working to maximize treatment capacity to meet the steadily-rising number of patients, there is a critical need for volunteers to join the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps to supplement the efforts of active healthcare providers.”

For more information or to sign up to become an MRC volunteer, visit vamrc.org

