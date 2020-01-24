Gov. announces nearly $12M in funding for affordable housing, homeless reduction projects

New state funding will support two major affordable housing efforts in the Charlottesville area.

Nearly $12 million is getting doled out for 25 housing and homelessness reduction projects in the commonwealth.

The Piedmont Housing Alliance will get a $2 million home grant to support the first phase of redevelopment at Friendship Court. The four-phased plan includes all new housing and community amenities.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville will receive a little more than $520,000 in a home grant to support its efforts.

Additionally, $100,000 grants will go to support homeless populations in the area: Mercy House will support the Shenandoah Valley, and People Inc. Foothills will support the Madison, Orange and Culpeper county areas.