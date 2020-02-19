Gov. Northam announces new Amazon fulfillment center

Governor Ralph Northam announced Amazon will open a new fulfillment center for its Amazon Basics line in Prince George County.

The company will lease the former Ace Hardware Corporation building and will add 150 new jobs to the company's Virginia workforce.

“This investment expands Amazon’s footprint in Virginia and is a strong testament to our competitive business climate, prime East Coast location, and unmatched talent,” said Governor Northam. “We continue to build on our corporate partnership with Amazon, and we are pleased that the new fulfillment center will create up to 150 well-paid jobs in Prince George County.”

The Virginia Amazon fulfillment center was launched in 2013 and has plans to continue it's growth in Virginia.

