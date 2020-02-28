Gov. Northam-backed gun control bills pass in Virginia

Parts of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's sweeping gun control legislation have won final passage in the General Assembly.

Lawmakers gave final passage to several pieces of gun control legislation Friday. That includes a red flag bill to allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others, and legislation giving local governments more authority to ban guns in public places.

Virginia has become the epicenter of the nation's gun debate after Democrats took full control of the General Assembly last year on an aggressive gun-control platform.

Northam is set to get seven out of eight gun control measures passed this year.