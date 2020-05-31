Gov. Northam declares state of emergency amidst weekend protests

Governor Ralph Northam declared a Commonwealth-wide state of emergency Sunday and authorized the use of a host of resources to localities.

The Governor's Office also confirmed the approval of the request of Richmond's mayor to extend their curfew from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. through Wednesday, June 3. People are allowed to travel to and from home, work, places of worship, or seek help with emergencies,

The state of emergency declaration allows the Virginia National Guard and pre-position people and equipment to help de-escalate violence and keep the public safe.

“There are many voices speaking out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth, but others are exploiting this pain and inciting violence,” Northam said in the office's release.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.