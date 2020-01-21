Gov. Northam discusses Monday's gun rally

Governor Ralph Northam is standing behind the proposed gun control legislation following Monday’s gun rally at the Virginia State Capitol.

The governor said he is pleased the rally was peaceful and listened to the 22,000 gun advocates that took to the streets of Richmond.

However, Northam said he is also listening to the two-million voters who supported common-sense gun legislation this past election.

Northam says he is not coming for people’s guns, he is working to keep the commonwealth safe.

“I am willing to work with people from both sides of the aisle, from all parts of Virginia, but we have to be able to sit down at the table and agree to disagree and find things that we have in common and then do what is in the best interest of Virginia. And that is to keep Virginia safe,” Northam said.

The proposed gun-control legislation includes universal background checks and Red Flag Laws.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.