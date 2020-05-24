Gov. Northam facing criticism for not wearing mask

Updated: Sun 9:36 AM, May 24, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ7) -- Governor Ralph Northam is facing criticism after a visit to Virginia Beach.

Saturday, Gov. Northam was seen not wearing a mask while outside and around members of the community at Virginia Beach.

“The Governor has repeatedly encouraged wearing face coverings inside or when social distancing is impossible. He was outside today and not expecting to be within six feet of anyone,” Governor Northam’s office told NBC12 in Richamond.

