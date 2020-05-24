Gov. Northam facing criticism for not wearing mask

Governor Ralph Northam is facing criticism after a visit to Virginia Beach.

Saturday, Gov. Northam was seen not wearing a mask while outside and around members of the community at Virginia Beach.

Do as I say, not as I do. pic.twitter.com/0oFQKdIvWx — Kyle (@KyleWayneTaylor) May 23, 2020

“The Governor has repeatedly encouraged wearing face coverings inside or when social distancing is impossible. He was outside today and not expecting to be within six feet of anyone,” Governor Northam’s office told NBC12 in Richamond.

MORE: @GovernorVA office says “He wanted to check beach enforcement and make sure they were following the rules, which they were largely.” @NBC12 — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) May 23, 2020

Northam says he was outside Saturday and was not expecting to be within six feet of anyone.