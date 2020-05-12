Gov. Northam issues executive order to allow delayed reopening in Northern Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam issued Executive Order Sixty-Two Tuesday, which will allow specific localities in Northern Virginia to delay entering Phase One of reopening.

Governor Northam said Virginia as a whole may enter Phase One Friday, May 15. The new executive order will allow northern localities to delay implementation until midnight Thursday, May 28, giving them more time to meet health metrics.

Along with State Health Commissioner M. Normal Oliver, Governor Northam also issued Order of Public Health Emergency Number Four.

“As I have said, it’s important that the Commonwealth as a whole can meet key health metrics before moving into Phase One,” said Governor Northam. “The Phase One policies are a floor, not a ceiling. While the data show Virginia as a whole is are ready to slowly and deliberately ease some restrictions, it is too soon for Northern Virginia. I support the request from localities in this region to delay implementation of Phase One to protect public health.”

The new executive order will apply to those localities that requested to remain in Phase Zero. These include: Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park; and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg and Vienna.

Data show the Northern Virginia Region has about a 25 percent positivity rate in COVID-19 testing, whereas the rest of the Commonwealth is closer to 10 percent. On any given day, 70 percent of the Commonwealth’s positive cases are attributable to the northern region.

The full text of Executive Order Sixty-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Number Four can be found here.

