Gov. Northam credits weeks of planning with averting problems during rally

Governor Ralph Northam said he is pleased about how law enforcement handled the rally events during Lobby Day, saying "teams successfully de-escalated what could have been a volatile situation."

"We are all thankful that today passed without incident," Northam said in his statement following the gun rights rally Monday.

According to the press release from the Governor's Office, thousands of people traveled to the capitol grounds in Richmond on Lobby Day and made their voices heard. "Today showed that when people disagree, they can do so peacefully," said Northam. "I will continue to listen to the voices of Virginians, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep our Commonwealth safe."

