152 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 now in VA

UPDATE: There are now 152 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Virginia, according to Gov. Northam's press briefing Saturday morning. 25 patients are hospitalized, according to the VDH website.

The Governor reminded restaurants, fitness centers and theaters that if they allow more than 10 customers they can be charged with a misdemeanor and lose their operating license on the spot.

The state will begin giving testing priority to medical professionals who may have come in contact with COVID-19.

Governor Northam has signed an executive order to allow hospitals and nursing homes to add more beds. More PPE (protective gear) has been ordered, and the state lab has the capability to test over 1000 patients.

ORIGINAL STORY: Governor Ralph Northam will hold a briefing Saturday morning to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 11 a.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

The Virginia Department of Health updates its daily count at noon, so the 114 cases of coronavirus on the page as of Saturday morning don't include other jurisdictions across the commonwealth that also announced confirmed cases late Friday.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

The current VDH count has two recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, and 20 people hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.