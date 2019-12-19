Governor's biennial budget may help Radford get a new building

Radford University's newest proposed building has a long name:

Radford University Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity.

Rendering courtesy Radford University

But if construction begins, it will encompass a long list of resources.

"It's going to provide a more enriched education experience, it's gonna allow them [the students] the opportunity to collaborate with different ways of thinking, different disciplines, from different perspectives," said Caitlyn Scaggs, the associate vice president for university relations.

The perspective that matters most right now is that of the general assembly. Governor Northam has included the funding needed for the new building in his 2020-2022 budget.

But nothing is official for the center until delegates approve and Northam signs off on it.

"We have a vision for what Radford University can continue to be and what will be into the future, and we need to make sure that we're thinking ahead and developing facilities that can support that," said Scaggs.

And current buildings like McGuffey, Waldron and Porterfield, which house theater, arts, design and human services, to name a few, don't support that vision. All three have issues such as inefficient floor plans, overuse and needed renovations.

If the CIAC is approved, all those issues will be resolved.

"All these different disciplines are coming together under one roof to work together," said Scaggs."

Northam allocated $101 million, but the total cost of the building is projected to be just under $98 million. Construction would begin in 2021 and fall semester classes starting in 2023 would be the first to use it.

