Governor Northam declares flood-related State of Emergency

Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in response to heavy rain and flooding in several areas in Virginia.

According to a news release, "Localities in Southwest Virginia have been particularly hard hit by flooding, and as the storm continues to move east across Virginia, impacts and storm damage are expected statewide."

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and position people and equipment to assist in storm response and recovery efforts.

“This weather is potentially dangerous, and rivers and streams can reach flood stage hours after the rain has passed,” said Governor Northam. “I urge all Virginians to monitor forecasts, and be prepared to obey local evacuation orders if needed. We are grateful to first responders who are working to rescue people from flooded homes and keep citizens safe.”

According to reports from emergency crews, more than 500 residents in and around the town of Richlands, in Tazewell County, have been displaced by flooding and needed rescue from their homes. A number of roads in southwest Virginia are closed or washed out.

Severe weather conditions are expected to persist across the Commonwealth well into Friday. State and local officials will continue to monitor weather conditions.

Virginians are asked to follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches, or warnings.

Dan River in Danville expected to crest Friday morning

Roads flooded in Pittsylvania County

