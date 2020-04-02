Governor Northam fields questions about protective equipment during town hall

Protecting health care workers on the front lines was one focus Thursday morning as Governor Ralph Northam fielded questions during a town hall.

The teleconference was organized by the Virginia Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy, a group advocating for paid medical and family leave.

The town hall included questions from a small business owner looking for information on emergency loans and concerns from workers who have lost their paycheck while staying at home. Two of the callers said their daughters are health care workers who lack proper personal protective equipment.

"The bind that we are in right now is that countries, states, health care systems, governors are all competing for a limited supply of PPE," Northam told one of the callers. "And we are doing everything we can. We have a coordinated effort to take PPE from any source in Virginia that we can. Manufacturers have stepped up."

Virginia has received a third shipment of personal protective equipment from the strategic national reserve, but state officials say it was just a fraction of what was requested.