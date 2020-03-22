219 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 now in VA

Governor Ralph Northam held a briefing Sunday morning to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak.

He told Virginians there have been 67 new presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 since yesterday. The Governor wants citizens to know that he is not surprised by the increase, as more people are being tested now. He also said, however, that spread seems to be occurring because people are still not following the social distancing protocols set forth.

The Governor stressed that everyone pulls together to flatten the curve, and that he believes it will take months, not weeks. Northam sees a long-term effect on the Virginia economy as a result.

Saturday, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management shipped a major supply of PPE to emergency medical services, health districts and hospitals. Gloves, face masks and respirators were all shipped, according to the Governor. CEO's of companies within the state were also asked by Northam to donate their equipment that can be used to help medical efforts.

WDBJ7 aired the 11 a.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and shared it from the governor's Facebook page.

The Virginia Department of Health updates its daily count at noon, so the 152 cases of coronavirus on the page as of Sunday morning don't include other jurisdictions across the commonwealth that also announced confirmed cases later Saturday.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

The current VDH count has two recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, and 25 hospitalized patients. The death toll in the state has moved to three with the announcement Saturday night of the Fairfax County resident.

