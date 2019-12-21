Governor Northam says Virginia’s unemployment rates held steady

Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s record-low unemployment held steady and employment levels continued to rise in November.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continued at 2.6 percent in November which is 0.2 percentage point below the rate from last year.

According to household survey data in November, the labor force expanded for the 17th consecutive month by 13,326, or 0.3 percent to set a record high 4,411,018, as the number of unemployed decreased by 521. Household employment increased by 13,847 to set a new high of 4,324,922. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which decreased 0.1 percentage point to 3.5 percent.

“I am encouraged to see our unemployment rate remain low,” said Governor Northam. “We need to invest in Virginia’s workforce to maintain this momentum. I look forward to working with legislators to pass a budget that makes historic investments in our community colleges, early childhood education system, and K-12 schools.”

Virginia has the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the Southeast states. Additionally, Virginia is ranked fourth in the nation for the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate along with Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, and New Hampshire.

Over-the-year employment growth in Virginia has been positive for 68 consecutive months.

In November, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 47,400 jobs, while employment in the public sector decreased by 7,300 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, eight of the 11 major industry divisions experienced employment gains, while the other three experienced employment losses.

For a statistical breakdown visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at http://www.vec.virginia.gov/.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

